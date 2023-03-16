Alison Hammond is set to become the new host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Matt Lucas.Full Article
Alison Hammond set to be announced as new host of The Great British Bake Off
ITV This Morning’s Alison Hammond apologises as guest swears - and scolds her for not listening
The Big Brother legend and new Channel 4 The Great British Bake Off host was on ITV This Morning with the leprechaun whisperer, to..
Paul Hollywood breaks silence as Alison Hammond named The Great British Bake Off co-host
Alison steps in to host alongside Noel Fielding after Matt Lucas quit the Channel 4 baking show.