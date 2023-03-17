The Cure frontman Robert Smith says he has persuaded Ticketmaster to partially refund the "unduly high" fees being added to tickets for their US tour - in some cases adding up to more than the price of a ticket.Full Article
The Cure's Robert Smith persuades Ticketmaster to partially refund 'unduly high' fees
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Issue Refunds After Fee Complaints
Upworthy
Robert Smith of the Cure said this week that people who bought tickets to the band’s North American tour would receive $5 or $10..
-
Ticketmaster will give Cure fans a refund after Robert Smith said he was 'sickened' by its additional charges and demanded an explanation
Upworthy
-
The Cure for Ticketmaster? Band says it has secured fee refund for fans.
Washington Post
-
The Cure’s Robert Smith Says Ticketmaster Will Rebate Up to $10 in Fees to Fans
The Wrap
-
The Cure for Ticketmaster? Band says it has secured fee refund for fans.
Washington Post
Advertisement
More coverage
The Cure kept ticket prices deliberately low, then Ticketmaster added big fees
Upworthy
Robert Smith, lead singer of English rock band The Cure, said Ticketmaster will give partial refunds after some concertgoers were..
-
The Cure’s Robert Smith convinces Ticketmaster to refund ‘unduly high’ fees after fan anger
Upworthy
-
The Cure’s Robert Smith Negotiates Refunds From Ticketmaster on ‘Unduly High’ Fees
Upworthy
-
The Margin: The Cure’s Robert Smith says Ticketmaster will offer partial refunds after fans revolt over high fees
Upworthy
-
The Margin: The Cure’s Robert Smith gets Ticketmaster to offer partial refunds after fans revolt over high fees
Upworthy