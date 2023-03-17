The Cure's Robert Smith persuades Ticketmaster to partially refund 'unduly high' fees

Sky News

The Cure frontman Robert Smith says he has persuaded Ticketmaster to partially refund the "unduly high" fees being added to tickets for their US tour - in some cases adding up to more than the price of a ticket.

