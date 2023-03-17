Kate takes first salute as new Colonel of Irish Guards as William 'incredibly sad' to step down
Published
The Princess of Wales has received her first salute as the new Colonel of the Irish Guards during a St Patrick's Day visit.Full Article
Published
The Princess of Wales has received her first salute as the new Colonel of the Irish Guards during a St Patrick's Day visit.Full Article
Princess Kate will assume her new role as Colonel of the Irish Guards on St. Patrick’s Day.Her husband, Prince William has been..