Dominic Raab has vowed to "move quickly" to prevent convicted serial killer Levi Bellfield from challenging a decision to prevent him getting married in prison.Full Article
Dominic Raab wants law change to prevent Levi Bellfield's marriage bid
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dominic Raab plans new law to stop whole life term prisoners marrying
BBC Local News: Surrey -- The justice secretary says he will block murderers like Levi Bellfield getting married in prison.
BBC Local News