'The Wire,' 'John Wick' actor Lance Reddick dies at 60
Published
Actor Lance Reddick best known for his work on HBO's "The Wire" and the "John Wick" movie series, has died at age 60.
Published
Actor Lance Reddick best known for his work on HBO's "The Wire" and the "John Wick" movie series, has died at age 60.
A prolific actor, he also starred in the Amazon series “Bosch” and had recently branched out into video games like Horizon Zero..
Lance Reddick made carrying the weight of the world look easy. The actor, who died in his Los Angeles home on Friday, was widely..