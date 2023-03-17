Lance Reddick, star of The Wire and John Wick, dies aged 60
Published
Reddick, who played Charon in the John Wick action-thriller movies, died of natural causes.Full Article
Published
Reddick, who played Charon in the John Wick action-thriller movies, died of natural causes.Full Article
A prolific actor, he also starred in the Amazon series “Bosch” and had recently branched out into video games like Horizon Zero..
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including..