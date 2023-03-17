Donald Trump has returned to Facebook after being banned in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot more than two years ago.Full Article
'I'm back!': Donald Trump returns to Facebook after two year ban
Sky News0 shares 4 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban with ‘I’m back’ post | Oneindia News
Oneindia
YouTube has lifted restrictions on Donald Trump’s channel, becoming the latest social media network to fully restore the former..
Advertisement
More coverage
Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after reinstatement
Upworthy
Former President Donald Trump has returned to Facebook after a more than two-year ban. “I’M BACK!” Trump posted on the site..
-
‘I’m back:’ Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban
Sydney Morning Herald
-
‘I’M BACK!’: Trump returns to Facebook after reinstatement
Upworthy
-
'I’M BACK!': Trump returns to Facebook after reinstatement
SeattlePI.com
-
YouTube Restores Trump's Channel After More Than Two-Year Ban
Upworthy