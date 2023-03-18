Six Nations 2023: Ireland face wounded England for historic Grand Slam
Published
Ireland aim to end their Six Nations by celebrating a Grand Slam in Dublin, but a wounded England side are determined to spoil the party.Full Article
Published
Ireland aim to end their Six Nations by celebrating a Grand Slam in Dublin, but a wounded England side are determined to spoil the party.Full Article
Ireland win their fourth Grand Slam as they wear down 14-man England in a tense Six Nations finale in Dublin.
England haven't beaten Ireland at the Aviva for four years. Now the Six Nations comes to a close with a Grand Slam on the line