Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan appears in court
Published
Imran Khan has appeared in an Islamabad court following the suspension of a warrant for his arrest. Meanwhile, his Lahore home was raided by police.Full Article
Published
Imran Khan has appeared in an Islamabad court following the suspension of a warrant for his arrest. Meanwhile, his Lahore home was raided by police.Full Article
On Saturday, officials from Pakistan’s former prime minister’s political party said that the police entered the home of Imran..
Footages on social media show police beating PTI workers after entering Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore.