The government "doesn't relish" deporting migrants to Rwanda but is being "forced" to pursue the controversial policy because of the rise in Channel crossings, a cabinet minister has claimed.Full Article
Ministers 'being forced' to send migrants to Rwanda, claims Dowden
Sky News
