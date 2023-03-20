Team USA defeats Cuba to reach championship game of World Baseball Classic
Published
The U.S. will face the winner of Monday night's Japan-Mexico game in the World Baseball Classic championship game at Miami's loanDepot Park on Tuesday.
Published
The U.S. will face the winner of Monday night's Japan-Mexico game in the World Baseball Classic championship game at Miami's loanDepot Park on Tuesday.
ViewTeam USA has advanced to the finals of the World Baseball Classic — again.
In a stunning performance, the..
The winner will advance to Tuesday night's championship game