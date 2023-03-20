'I'm taking the stand!' Headteacher to refuse Ofsted inspection following Ruth Perry death
A headteacher has said she will refuse an Ofsted inspection following the death of fellow principal Ruth Perry.Full Article
Ruth Perry died by suicide in January after Caversham Primary School's leadership and management was graded Inadequate.
Ruth Perry took her own life in January while waiting for a negative Ofsted report. Now the Executive Headteacher has told..