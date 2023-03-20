Boris Johnson accepts he misled parliament over partygate - but says his statements were 'in good faith'
Published
Boris Johnson has said he accepts he misled parliament over partygate but insists his statements were "in good faith".Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson has said he accepts he misled parliament over partygate but insists his statements were "in good faith".Full Article
The ousted Tory PM accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his denials were made “in good faith” based on what he..
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged that he misled Parliament about rule-breaking government parties..