Tesco to cut value of Clubcard rewards scheme
Tesco is cutting the value of its Clubcard rewards scheme, with customers no longer able to get triple their value when they cash them in with scheme partners.
The supermarket giant is making another change to its loyalty scheme, with customers set to see their vouchers worth less from June..
The supermarket says vouchers will be worth a third less from 14 June.