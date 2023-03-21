A Russian Su-35 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept two US strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea, Russia's defence ministry has said.Full Article
Russia says it scrambled fighter jet to intercept two US bombers over Baltic Sea
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia-US Tensions Escalate with Fighter Jet and Drone Collision in Black Sea
Rumble
Tensions between Russia and the US have escalated after a Russian fighter jet collided with a US drone in the Black Sea, causing..
Poland’s Threat Assessment: Deepened, Not Changed – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
The March To War – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Why Freedom Of The Skies Must Matter To Us All – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Russia gives awards to Su-27 pilots who knocked out a US drone this week, after Western officials slammed the incident as 'unsafe and unprofessional'
Upworthy
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet seen approaching a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on March 14, 2023, in a video released by..
-
US Releases Video Of Encounter Between Russian Fighter Jets And US Drone
Eurasia Review
-
US Drone Crash: USA, Russia Blame Game Continues
HNGN
-
US Vows Continued Black Sea Surveillance Missions Near Ukraine
Eurasia Review
-
Russian jet forces down U.S. drone conducting surveillance over Black Sea
Upworthy