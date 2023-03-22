At least 12 dead after earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan
The 6.5 magnitude quake was centred in Afghanistan's remote Jurm valley which is prone to seismic activity.Full Article
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was felt across huge swathes of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and parts of India on Tuesday night, forcing..
Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif has asked disaster management officials to remain vigilant to handle any situation.