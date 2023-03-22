Supreme Court fetches trademark battle between 'poop-themed' dog toy and Jack Daniel's
Jokes aside, a Supreme Court case pitting Jack Daniel's against a 'poop-themed' dog toy could have serious implications for other well-known products.
A bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey next to a ‘Bad Spaniels’ dog toy. WASHINGTON—A trademark case put the Supreme..
