National Weather Service confirms tornado hits Southern California city of Montebello
The National Weather Service confirmed a rarity: a tornado hit the city of Montebello, California Wednesday as severe weather continues in the state.
LOS ANGELES — A rare tornado touched down in a Los Angeles suburb on Wednesday, ripping roofs off a line of commercial buildings..