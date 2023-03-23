Lindsay Lohan, Akon and Ne-Yo fined thousands of dollars after illegal crypto promotion

Sky News

Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and singer Ne-Yo have been forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so.

