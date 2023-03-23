TikTok to be blocked from 'all parliamentary devices' over cyber security fears
Published
TikTok will be blocked from "all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network", it has been announced.Full Article
Published
TikTok will be blocked from "all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network", it has been announced.Full Article
New Zealand to Ban TikTok , on Government Devices.
'The Guardian' reports that New Zealand's parliament members were made..
China is appealing to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in..