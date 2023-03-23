A holocaust survivor who hid among dead bodies at the Auschwitz concentration camp has become a TikTok star at the age of 85.Full Article
Holocaust survivor becomes TikTok star aged 85
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
News24.com | WATCH | Holocaust survivor is now a star on TikTok
News24
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a big hit on social media at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson and TikTok.
-
Meet Tova Friedman, an 85-year-old TikTok influencer with 75 million views and counting of her memories as a Holocaust survivor
Upworthy
-
Child Holocaust survivor becomes TikTok star
USATODAY.com
-
Holocaust survivor shares on TikTok to educate young people
SeattlePI.com
-
Holocaust survivor shares on TikTok to educate young people
Upworthy