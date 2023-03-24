'Storage Wars' star Gunter Nezhoda dies at 67 of lung cancer, son Rene announces

'Storage Wars' star Gunter Nezhoda dies at 67 of lung cancer, son Rene announces

USATODAY.com

Published

"Storage Wars" star Gunter Nezhoda died Tuesday at the age of 67 after a battle with lung cancer, his son confirmed in an Instagram video Wednesday.

Full Article