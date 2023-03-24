'Storage Wars' star Gunter Nezhoda dies at 67 of lung cancer, son Rene announces
"Storage Wars" star Gunter Nezhoda died Tuesday at the age of 67 after a battle with lung cancer, his son confirmed in an Instagram video Wednesday.
Gunter Nezhoda, the late "Storage Wars" star, will share the screen with his son Rene one last time in the show's upcoming season..