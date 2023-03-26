US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Mississippi after a tornado killed at least 26 as it tore through the area.Full Article
State of emergency declared in Mississippi after deadly US tornado
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mississippi relief effort may face more destruction
Rumble
A state of emergency has been declared for Mississippi as it grapples with the trail of tornado destruction that has killed at..
Advertisement
More coverage
Mississippi tornado leaves at least 23 dead
Rumble
At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured as a tornado and strong thunderstorms ripped across Mississippi late on Friday..