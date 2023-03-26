Daniel Radcliffe, longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child
Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together. The pair met filming 2023's "Kill Your Darlings."
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke, who have been dating for more than ten years, are reportedly expecting their first child. They..
The pair are reported to have met on the set of 2013 film Kill Your Darlings