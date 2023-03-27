Mass Israel protests after Netanyahu fires defence minister
Tens of thousands demonstrate after the removal of Yoav Gallant - who spoke out against controversial judicial reforms.Full Article
The White House has urged Israel "to find a compromise as soon as possible" after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked..
Yoav Gallant's plea comes after three months of weekly mass protests that have seen more than half a million people take to the..