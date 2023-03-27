Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton's song 'Rainbowland' banned from Wisconsin first-grade concert
The Waukesha School District's superintendent said the Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton song could be "perceived as controversial."
First-graders at a Wisconsin school have been banned from singing “Rainbowland” by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton at a concert..
