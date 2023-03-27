Five planets to line up in night sky
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Five planets line up in night sky - here's how to see them
Sky News
Five planets are visble in the sky tonight as they line up near the moon.
-
Five planets line up with Moon in night sky
BBC Local News
-
Five planets line up in night sky
BBC News
-
How to watch 5 planets align in the night sky on Tuesday
Upworthy
-
Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week
Japan Today
Advertisement
More coverage
When you'll be able to see five planets align in the night sky
Newsy
ViewSky watchers will have an opportunity to take in a rare sight this month.
Five planets — Jupiter, Mercury,..