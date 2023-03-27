Former England footballer Carlton Palmer has revealed he had a "suspected small heart attack" during the first mile of a half marathon - which he completed.Full Article
Former England midfielder suffers 'suspected heart attack' while running half marathon
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-England midfielder Palmer suffers 'small heart attack'
BBC Sport
Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer says he has suffered a suspected "small heart attack" while running the Sheffield Half..