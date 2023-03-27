Almost 28,000 nurses in England will vote on whether to accept or reject the government's NHS pay offer from today.Full Article
Almost 28,000 nursing staff to vote on new NHS pay offer in England
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nursing staff in England to vote on Government's new NHS pay offer amid strikes
Members have until the morning of April 14 to cast their vote on the proposal
Hull Daily Mail
Strike averted as Royal College of Nursing members accept pay offer
The union had recommended its members back the deal which would see a 6.5% increase from April, coupled with a promise of other..
Upworthy