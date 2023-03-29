Adnan Syed's murder conviction has been reinstated in the latest development in the prolonged case featured in the hit podcast Serial.Full Article
Adnan Syed's murder conviction reinstated in Serial podcast case
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dozens dead in fire at Mexican migrant detention center, SBF indicted: 5 Things podcast
USATODAY.com
Dozens died in a fire at a Mexico migrant detention center near the US border, the murder conviction against Adnan Syed is..
-
News24.com | US court reinstates conviction of Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed after September release
News24
-
Adnan Syed's conviction featured in 'Serial' case reinstated by US court
Deutsche Welle
-
Court backs victim’s family in Adnan Syed’s case chronicled in ‘Serial’ podcast
Chicago S-T
-
Serial Subject Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Reinstated
E! Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Adnan Syed's conviction in 'Serial' case reinstated; Syed will not be taken back into custody
USATODAY.com
A Maryland appellate court said Tuesday the family of Hae Min Lee didn't have enough time to attend the hearing that led to Adnan..
-
‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed’s Murder Conviction Reinstated by Maryland Court
Upworthy
-
'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Reinstated, But Will How Go Back to Prison? Sources Say...
Just Jared
-
A court just reinstated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed from 'Serial' case but he will not return to prison immediately
Upworthy
-
Court backs reinstates Adnan Syed murder conviction in 'Serial' case
Upworthy