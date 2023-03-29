Italy moves to ban lab-grown meat to protect food heritage
Published
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says the proposed ban aims to protect farmers and consumers.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says the proposed ban aims to protect farmers and consumers.Full Article
Italy is moving to ban lab-grown meat. If the proposal is passed by parliament, Italian industry will not be allowed to produce..
The Italian governmenthas given its support to a bill that would prohibit the sale of lab-grown meat and other synthetic foods,..