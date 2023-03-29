Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' spokesperson resigns after Twitter post invoking gun violence
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs press secretary Josselyn Berry posted an image of woman carrying two handguns. "Us when we see transphobes," Berry wrote.
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' press secretary has resigned from her post following backlash she received for a social media post..