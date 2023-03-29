Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids flee Covenant School in Nashville shooting
Melissa Joan Hart said she and her husband were on their way to a conference at another school when they came upon the scene at Covenant School.
Actor Melissa Joan Hart helped children running away from the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school.