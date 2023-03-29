'I have nothing to hide,' Mike Pence says of Justice Department investigation of Trump
Published
Former Vice President Mike Pence told reporters his challenge to a Justice Department subpoena was "an important constitutional argument to have."
Published
Former Vice President Mike Pence told reporters his challenge to a Justice Department subpoena was "an important constitutional argument to have."
Mike Pence’s Indiana Home , Is Searched by FBI.
'The New York Times' reports that
the FBI began its search on Feb...