State pension age rise to 68 will not be brought forward - government to say
The government is set to announce it will not bring forward the date for the pension age rise to 68.Full Article
There are plans to change how old you have to be to claim a state pension
The Conservative Government appears to have backed down on their plans to increase the State Pension Age to 68