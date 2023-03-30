Tens of billions of pounds have been lost to fraud since the start of the COVID pandemic, according to the National Audit Office (NAO), with little chance of the majority being reclaimed.Full Article
£21bn of public money lost in fraud since pandemic began and most will never be recovered
