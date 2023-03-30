Several feared dead after two US military helicopters crash in Kentucky
Published
Several people have reportedly died after two military helicopters crashed in Kentucky.Full Article
Published
Several people have reportedly died after two military helicopters crashed in Kentucky.Full Article
Two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, the U.S. Army's Fort..
Kentucky's Fort Campbell Gov. Andy Beshear said early Monday that "fatalities are expected" after two military helicopters collided..