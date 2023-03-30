Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter for 'spying'
Published
Russian security services have accused US reporter Evan Gershkovich of gathering intelligence on its military. They have provided no evidence for their claim.Full Article
Published
Russian security services have accused US reporter Evan Gershkovich of gathering intelligence on its military. They have provided no evidence for their claim.Full Article
The FSB said Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified..
Beyoncé and Adidas , Part Ways.
Beyoncé and Adidas , Part Ways.
According to TMZ and 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Beyoncé..