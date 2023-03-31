Formula 1: Fernando Alonso tops rain-affected Australian GP second practice
Published
Fernando Alonso sets the early pace in second practice at the Australian Grand Prix before rain affected the majority of the session.Full Article
Published
Fernando Alonso sets the early pace in second practice at the Australian Grand Prix before rain affected the majority of the session.Full Article
Fernando Alonso sets the early pace in second practice at the Australian Grand Prix before rain affected the majority of the..
Fernando Alonso may have set the fastest time in the second practice session, but Red Bull failed to show their hand as rain..