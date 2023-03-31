A 66-year-old man has been charged with the murders of a father and son who were shot dead in two Cambridgeshire villages six miles apart.Full Article
Man charged with murder after father and son shot dead in villages
Sky News
Police confirm father and son killed in 'targeted attacks'
ODN
Chief Superintendent Jon Hutchinson of Cambridgeshire Police confirms a father and son were shot dead in two villages six miles..
