Pope Francis leaves hospital after being treated for respiratory infection
Pope Francis joked "I'm still alive" as he left hospital following treatment for a respiratory infection.Full Article
ViewA chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping..
