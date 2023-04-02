Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City: Katie McCabe gives hosts comeback win in WSL title race
Published
Katie McCabe scores a stunning winner as Arsenal come from behind to beat Manchester City and keep their WSL title hopes alive.Full Article
Published
Katie McCabe scores a stunning winner as Arsenal come from behind to beat Manchester City and keep their WSL title hopes alive.Full Article
Katie McCabe scores a stunning winner as Arsenal come from behind to beat Manchester City and keep their WSL title hopes alive.