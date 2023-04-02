Passport Office workers will begin a five-week strike today in the increasingly bitter civil service dispute with the government over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.Full Article
Five-week walkout by Passport Office workers begins as civil service strikes escalate
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Passport workers across UK to begin five WEEKS of strike action
The union is stepping up strikes, with a nationwide walkout of more than 130,000 civil servants planned for April 28
Hull Daily Mail