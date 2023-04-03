Oil prices jump after surprise OPEC production cut
Published
The oil production cuts will total more than a million barrels per day — the biggest reduction since OPEC slashed two million barrels a day in October.Full Article
Published
The oil production cuts will total more than a million barrels per day — the biggest reduction since OPEC slashed two million barrels a day in October.Full Article
Higher oil prices would help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin's coffers as his country wages war on Ukraine and force..
Hong Kong (AFP) April 3, 2023
Oil prices soared almost six percent in Asian trade Monday morning after major producers..