More strikes planned as teachers reject pay offer
Members of the National Education Union in England will strike on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May.Full Article
A vote by members of the National Education Union saw 98 percent reject the government's latest pay offer
Some unions are urging members to reject the deal, with the NEU announcing another two strike days.
It marks the end of intensive talks on the pay, conditions and workload of teachers in England.