YouTube star KSI has apologised for using a racist slur in a video and announced he will take a break from social media.Full Article
KSI apologises for racist slur in YouTube video
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
YouTuber and rapper KSI apologises for racist slur in video
YouTube star KSI has apologised for using a racist slur in a video and announced he will take a break from social media.
Sky News
KSI apologises for racist slur in Sidemen YouTube video
BBC Local News: London -- The YouTuber says "there’s no excuse" for the language and is taking a social media break.
BBC Local News