Finland will officially become a member of NATO on Tuesday, the Finnish president's office has announced.Full Article
Finland to officially join NATO on Tuesday
'More united than ever': NATO welcomes Finland into fold today
CBC.ca
Finland is joining NATO on Tuesday, becoming the 31st member in the world's biggest security alliance in a historic realignment..
Finland joins NATO in the alliance's fastest-ever accession process
euronews (in English)
When Finland becomes the military alliance's 31st member on Tuesday it will complete the fastest accession process in the..