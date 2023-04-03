Passport Office workers have gone on strike during a dispute with the government over jobs, pay and pensions. Here's everything you need to know about the five-week walkout and what it means for renewing your passport.Full Article
How Passport Office strikes will affect you renewing your passport
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Five-week walkout by Passport Office workers begins as civil service strikes escalate
Sky News
Passport Office workers will begin a five-week strike today in the increasingly bitter civil service dispute with the government..