Japan struggles to strike balance on China
As Tokyo and Beijing try to find common ground amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, experts say Japan will find it tough to balance its ties to China and the US.Full Article
By Madoka Fukuda*
On 16 December 2022, the Japanese government approved three new strategic documents related to..