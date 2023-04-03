An elderly woman who refused to put her heating on due to "fears of high energy bills" died after suffering from profound hypothermia, an inquest has heard.Full Article
Woman who died from hypothermia refused to put heating on 'for fear of high energy bills'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Woman, 87, who refused to put heating on died after being found with hypothermia
An inquest heard she had deliberately not turned her heating on 'for fear of high energy bills'
Hull Daily Mail
Woman who refused to put heating on 'for fear of high energy bills' died from hypothermia
An elderly woman who refused to put her heating on due to "fears of high energy bills" died after suffering from profound..
Sky News